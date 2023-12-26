Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,770. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

