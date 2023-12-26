Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.39 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

DIA traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $374.81. 800,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.01 and a 200-day moving average of $346.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $376.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

