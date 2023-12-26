Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $333,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,998. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.