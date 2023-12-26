Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $426,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.76. 20,327,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,544,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $226.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.43, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.