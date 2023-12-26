Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $619,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Parcel Service Price Performance
UPS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.08. 642,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.
United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.