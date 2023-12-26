Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. 128,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

