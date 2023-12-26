Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.08. 102,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,248. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $77.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.