Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $31.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,576.89. 32,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,729. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,607.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,540.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

