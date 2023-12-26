Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.6% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,518,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,560,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

