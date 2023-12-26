Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fidus Investment worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

FDUS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 84,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $557.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.