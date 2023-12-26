Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,729 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 446,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

