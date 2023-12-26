Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP remained flat at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,397. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

