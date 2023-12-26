Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,693 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $603,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 96.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $71.50. 929,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,925. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

