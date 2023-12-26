Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 721.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,602 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

