Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 19,411 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,040. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

