Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,037,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,495,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.