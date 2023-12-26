Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 782,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

