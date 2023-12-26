Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 36,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $119.15. 868,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Get Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.