Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. 157,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,850. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

