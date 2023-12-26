Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,737,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

