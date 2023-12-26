Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $237.58. 2,035,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average of $220.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

