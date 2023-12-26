Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 64,088 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 0.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 354,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

