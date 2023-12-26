Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 225 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $598.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,634. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $272.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $586.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.