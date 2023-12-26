Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock remained flat at $18.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,906,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,194,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 605.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.