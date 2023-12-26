Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 934,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 341,282 shares.The stock last traded at $22.79 and had previously closed at $22.73.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

