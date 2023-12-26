Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.82

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 37837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.
Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.
About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF
The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
