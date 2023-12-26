Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.35

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 45226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 211,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

