Caprock Group LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $503,385,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.60. The company had a trading volume of 71,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,367. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.70.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.