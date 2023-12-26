Caprock Group LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.30. The company had a trading volume of 229,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,287. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day moving average of $216.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

