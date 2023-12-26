Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $436.36. 1,283,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,281. The company has a market cap of $349.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $438.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

