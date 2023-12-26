Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.05. 629,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $141.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

