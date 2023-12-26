Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Up 0.1 %

Intuit stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $624.39. 102,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,855. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $628.33. The firm has a market cap of $174.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $552.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.93.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

