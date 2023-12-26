Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

