Caprock Group LLC Sells 226 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $127.69. The company had a trading volume of 498,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $128.03.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

