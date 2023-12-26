Caprock Group LLC Sells 6,767 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,184,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

