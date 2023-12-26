Caprock Group LLC Sells 799 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,210. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.55. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.