Caprock Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 0.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,206. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

