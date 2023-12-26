CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on January 12th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 109.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.
CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
