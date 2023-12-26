CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Down 3.3%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 89,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 205,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.
A number of research firms recently commented on CRGX. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
