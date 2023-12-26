CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $46,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

