CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) were down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.50 and last traded at $74.80. Approximately 261,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,069,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

