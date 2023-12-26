Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 37,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 19,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Cartier Silver Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

About Cartier Silver

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

