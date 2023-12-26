Cascade Investment Group Inc. Acquires 4,084 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,506. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.46. The company has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

