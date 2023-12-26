Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.71. 566,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,524. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $354.90. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

