Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $376,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 128.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 150,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 893,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,244. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.