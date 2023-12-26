Cascade Investment Group Inc. Purchases 19 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 26.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.10 on Tuesday, reaching $762.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,311. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $300.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $669.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

