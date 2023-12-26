Cascade Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.4% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $628,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

ADBE stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $596.70. The stock had a trading volume of 837,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $586.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.15. The company has a market capitalization of $271.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.