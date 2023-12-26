Cascade Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 686,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 1,204,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.