Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 232 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

