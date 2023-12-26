Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 900 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,482,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 163,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,460. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.